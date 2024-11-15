ARTICLE
15 November 2024

It Ain't What You Say But The Way That You Say It

Emerging AI techniques analyze speech waveforms, focusing on how things are said rather than what is said, to diagnose mental health conditions. These innovations may hold unique patent eligibility, especially under European Patent Office guidelines, offering new opportunities for IP protection.
I thoroughly enjoyed this recent article (and the referred to papers found here and here) looking into cutting edge research using AI to diagnose mental-health conditions.

Unlike previous approaches that rely on using large language models (LLMs) to identify the patterns and context of words of a patient's speech – essentially focusing on what is being said - these new methods are centred on analysing the speech waveforms themselves, focusing on how things are being said. By training AI to detect subtle, hidden patterns within the speech waveforms, the system can identify mental health conditions, such as depression, even without "understanding" the words themselves.

From a patent perspective, it would be interesting to see how different patent offices assess innovations such as these. For example, given the history of European Patent Office case law, methods based on analysing speech waveforms may be more likely to be eligible for patent protection than those using LLMs. For researchers and inventors working in this space, consulting with a patent attorney - particularly one with expertise in AI and software, such as the professionals at Marks and Clerk - would be essential to devise a strategy for protecting techniques such as these.

