Patents 101: Getting Your IP Investor-Ready

Your start-up company's intellectual property is key to investment and, ultimately, a successful exit. So, what steps can you take to protect that all-important intellectual property and get it 'investor-ready'? Join Shepherd and Wedderburn's IP specialists, John MacKenzie and Joseph Fitzgibbon, along with Reddie and Grose's patent attorney experts, Gavin Dundas and Bruce Torrence for an insightful session answering that question and more.

This session will cover:

The questions that investors are likely to ask about your IP, and how to answer them.

Who owns what? Knowing where you stand with intellectual property created by employees, consultants and third parties.

Enforcing and defending patent claims (and the cost of doing so).

Please join us from 5.30pm onwards for some drinks and networking, with the main discussion starting at 6.00pm. There will then be further networking opportunities after the main discussion has concluded.

