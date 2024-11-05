ARTICLE
5 November 2024

Patents 101: Getting Your IP Investor-Ready

Sa
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP

Contributor

Join Shepherd and Wedderburn's IP specialists and Reddie and Grose's patent attorneys for a session on protecting your startup's intellectual property to attract investment. Learn how to address investor concerns, clarify IP ownership, and navigate patent enforcement. Networking starts at 5:30 PM.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Photo of John MacKenzie
Authors

Your start-up company's intellectual property is key to investment and, ultimately, a successful exit. So, what steps can you take to protect that all-important intellectual property and get it 'investor-ready'? Join Shepherd and Wedderburn's IP specialists, John MacKenzie and Joseph Fitzgibbon, along with Reddie and Grose's patent attorney experts, Gavin Dundas and Bruce Torrence for an insightful session answering that question and more.

This session will cover:

  • The questions that investors are likely to ask about your IP, and how to answer them.
  • Who owns what? Knowing where you stand with intellectual property created by employees, consultants and third parties.
  • Enforcing and defending patent claims (and the cost of doing so).

Please join us from 5.30pm onwards for some drinks and networking, with the main discussion starting at 6.00pm. There will then be further networking opportunities after the main discussion has concluded.

Book now

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John MacKenzie
John MacKenzie
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
