European Inventor Awards 2024 – A Celebration Of Women In Life Sciences

The European Patent Office (EPO) annually recognises exceptional individuals whose inventions are making a significant contribution across sectors to drive technological progress, improve our health, protect our planet and enhance our daily lives.

The recipients of the main European Inventor Awards must have been named on at least one granted European Patent which demonstrates proven or potential economic success in Europe. For the Young Inventors Prize, introduced in 2022, recipients must be under 30 and have published an initiative using technology to solve a problem within the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals framework.

This year's ceremony in Valletta particularly celebrated female inventors. Both the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Young Inventors Prize paid tribute to women driving breakthroughs in the life sciences.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Professor Dame Carol Robinson

Professor Dame Carol Robinson received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for her development of native mass spectrometry (MS), transforming the study of proteins involved in various biological processes and diseases. Native MS is based on electrospray ionization and maintains the interactions of proteins in the gas phase, providing insights into their complex structures and binding partners. The technology has significantly advanced the development of drugs targeting proteins of interest. Although initially used for soluble proteins, Professor Robinson has advanced native MS to electrospray membrane protein complexes from detergent micelles and even native lipid membranes.

In 2016, Professor Robinson co-founded OMass Therapeutics to develop small molecules targeting protein complexes involved in diseases, with a particular focus on immunological and orphan diseases. One drug under development is an antagonist of the melanocortin 2 [MC2] receptor (which is a G-protein coupled receptor [GPCR] that binds to adrenocorticotropic hormone [ACTH]) for treating congenital adrenal hyperplasia and Cushing's disease.

Professor Robinson is named on a number of patents, including: EP2721419B1, EP3847462B1, EP2589064B1.

Young Inventors Prize – Rochelle Niemeijer

Rochelle Niemeijer won first place in the Young Inventors Prize for developing a portable diagnostic kit to rapidly identify bacterial infections. The technology aims to improve antibiotic prescription in point-of-care settings. The kit combines Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS), nanotechnology and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify bacterial species within 15 minutes without the need for expensive lab equipment or expertise.

Niemeijer founded a MedTech startup, Nostics, to commercialise her invention. Their lead application is urinary tract infection [UTI] identification, the most common outpatient infection and a major contributor to antibiotic misuse. Nostics aims to extend its application to STDs, bloodstream infections and fungal infections.

This reflects the growing trend of biotech companies leveraging AI to accelerate precision diagnostics, drug discovery and personalised medicine. Of course, many applications of AI in healthcare contexts may be patented at the EPO. Indeed, Nostics currently holds several pending patent applications, such as EP21720511.1.

Nominations for the Young Inventors Prize 2025 are open until the end of September. The prize includes a financial incentive to support the winners' ongoing projects.

More information on the European Inventor Awards and this year's finalists can be found on the EPO website.

