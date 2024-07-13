Can A "Flying Piano" Surf?

It sounds rather fantastical but an airborne surfing "flying piano" relates to an innovation that is hoped may revolutionise the air cargo market. The latest test aircraft from US start-up Aerolane is known as the "flying piano" because of its poor gliding characteristics but it is being used to try and find a better way to get more out of existing aircraft.

In a similar way as mentioned recently by one of my colleagues, this innovation is "going back to nature" as it takes inspiration from geese or ducks flying in a v-formation and surfing on the air currents created by formation members ahead and around them.The plan is for an unmanned cargo plane to be towed by a jet (also carrying cargo) with the towed cargo plane being guided through wakes and turbulence to exploit the possibilities of gliding long distances without burning fuel. Ultimately, the goal is autonomous operation using AI which would also help alleviate problems relating to shortage of pilots in this industry.

This idea has obvious advantages of a reduction in costs as only the towing plane's engines will be consuming fuel, as well as environmental benefits of reducing jet engine emissions.As ever with an idea that is both daring and potentially disruptive to the market, there are a number of challenges to overcome, not only of a technical nature, but also relating to public acceptance of unpowered cargo flights over built-up areas. However, wherever there are challenges to overcome, there may be potential for filing patent applications to protect the technical solutions developed. Having intellectual property protection in place may be vital in preventing third parties from copying these solutions and safeguarding what must be substantial investment involved in trying to get this idea off the ground.

This idea certainly seems promising and any innovation that could potentially help meet climate targets must be welcomed, but it will be interesting to see if this idea takes off or will end up as a dead duck.

Cutting fuel costs is an obsession in civil aviation. When the upturned wing-tips we see out of a cabin window became a standard design feature airlines cut fuel costs by around 5%. But gliders only consume the fuel required by their tow plane. If that too is a cargo aircraft, a pair of gliders drawn by one jet represents a significant reduction in fuel consumption on a large shipment.

