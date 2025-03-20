ARTICLE
20 March 2025

Solving The Energy Transition Paradox

AlixPartners

Contributor

As part of our inaugural Energy Industries Transition Report, AlixPartners surveyed nearly 400 executives across all regions in the energy value chain on their companies' drive to meet net zero goals by 2050.
United Kingdom Energy and Natural Resources
Matt McCauley,Vance Scott,Bernhard Hartmann
+5 Authors
Net zero optimism is high, but insufficient planning and ambiguous metrics can lead to missed milestones

Executives' commitment and confidence is high, with three-quarters of respondents believing their companies will succeed in meeting these goals. 

The end-to-end energy value chain is comprised of carbon-heavy businesses which have a disproportionate impact on greenhouse gas emissions. Energy and capital intensive process industries (EPI) play a pivotal role in the globe's sustainability journey. As the broad sense of urgency to decarbonize mounts, so does the pressure to grow volumes, expand margins, innovate, and respond to disruption. 

Download the full report here:

