Revised (And Increased) Figures For The Number Of OFSI's Oil Price Cap Investigations: 60 To Date

As of 27 September 2024, the position as regards OFSI's investigations into alleged breaches of the UK's oil price cap was as follows (covering the period from 5 December 2022 to 21 August 2024:

total number of investigations commenced: 60

total number of investigations commenced where the alleged suspect is a UK person or company: 52

total number of investigations which remain open: 42

total number of investigations which remain open where the alleged suspect is a UK person or company: 37

These figures revise those we published last month which were based on the BBC's reporting of the results of a Freedom of Information request it had made to OFSI.

After obtaining a copy of what was released to the BBC by making our own Freedom of Information request we have been able to revise the figures. The BBC did not include in its figures the investigations into non-UK persons potentially breaching the UK's oil price cap.

What the complete figures reveal is that a further 8 investigations have been commenced into non-UK persons suspected of breaching the oil price cap, of which 5 remain ongoing.

A copy of HM Treasury's response to our asking for the response provided to the BBC is here.

FOI2024-15950 – Copy of FOI release redacted Download

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.