ARTICLE
15 October 2024

37 Ongoing Oil Price Cap Investigations

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 800 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The BBC reveals OFSI's response to a Freedom of Information request, showing 52 investigations opened since December 2022, with 15 concluded and 37 ongoing, highlighting recent enforcement activity.
United Kingdom Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Mark Handley
Authors

The BBC is reporting the results of a Freedom of Information Act request it has made to OFSI.

The response itself is not currently on the website of either OFSI or HM Treasury.

The BBC is reporting the following statistics:

  • 52 investigations opened since December 2022
  • 15 of those have been concluded with no further action taken; and
  • 37 of the investigations are ongoing.

As per our earlier post, in an earlier Freedom of Information response OFSI confirmed that as of April 2024 it had started 12 investigations of which 9 had been discontinued without action taken.

As such 40 new oil price cap investigations have been started since April 2024.

Since April six investigations have been concluded.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More