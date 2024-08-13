Great news for the city this week as construction has begun on Scotland's largest commercial shore power system at the Port of Aberdeen. This £4 million project will provide clean electricity to vessels at seven berths, with the first power expected to be delivered by March 2025.

The initiative, funded in part by the UK government, aims to significantly reduce air and noise pollution from ships by allowing them to switch off their engines while docked. By using electricity from the grid, vessels can cut carbon emissions by over 80% compared to traditional marine fuels.

The project is part of the Port of Aberdeen's wider commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040, with a total investment of £55 million planned for the next decade.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.