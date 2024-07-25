ARTICLE
25 July 2024

Synthetic Fuels For Sandwiches

Savor, a California startup, has developed a sustainable, lab-grown butter from CO2, hydrogen, and oxygen. They aim to scale production, commercialize, and obtain regulatory approval by 2025.
Fats are central to cooking, from cordon bleu to the hasty sandwich, and there's nothing that quite matches animal-derived fats in the kitchen.

Unfortunately, animal-derived fats have a substantial carbon footprint and other ethical problems, while plant-derived fats, such as palm oil, are not without their own well-known issues.

Savor, a California-based startup, have developed a thermochemical process to produce fats from carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and oxygen that are identical to animal-derived fats. Recently, they have developed a pre-commercial butter that is a close match for traditional, animal-derived butter while being more sustainable.

Next for Savor is process scale-up, commercialisation and obtaining regulatory approval, with sales not expected before 2025.

The process doesn't release any greenhouse gases, and it uses no farmland and less than a thousandth of the water that traditional agriculture does. And most important, it tastes really good – like the real thing, because chemically it is.

