Legal Knowledge Or Legal Advice, What Clients Need In The Age Of AI

The legal profession is at a moment of profound transition. Artificial intelligence is no longer an emerging concept; it is becoming part of daily legal practice. From document review and legal research to drafting correspondence and summarising evidence, AI can help solicitors complete many routine tasks more quickly and efficiently.

The question is therefore no longer whether AI can change the delivery of legal services. It already has. The more useful question is how solicitors can use that technology while continuing to provide the interpretation, strategic advice and professional accountability that clients need.

AI is particularly effective at processing large volumes of information, identifying patterns and producing coherent first drafts at speed. Used properly, it can allow solicitors to spend less time on routine processes and more time understanding the client, testing the available options and developing strategy.

The most effective approach is therefore not to choose between AI and a solicitor. It is to work with a solicitor who uses AI intelligently, but whose professional skill, experience and responsibility are not replaced by it. Technology can improve the delivery of legal services, but it is the solicitor’s skillset that turns information into advice.

Legal knowledge is not the same as legal advice

Access to legal information is no longer scarce. Legislation, case law, commentary and AI-generated explanations are increasingly available to anyone. However, access to information is not the same as understanding its implications for a particular client.

Legal knowledge may identify the available principles or possible routes. Legal advice requires something more. It involves deciding what information matters, identifying the legal and commercial risks, understanding the client’s objectives and recommending the course of action most likely to achieve them.

A client rarely needs every legally possible answer. They need help deciding which option is realistic, proportionate and aligned with that they are ultimately trying to achieve.

The challenge facing clients is increasingly not access to information but deciding what to do with it. AI may generate a range of plausible options and may help assess aspects of those options. What it does not provide in the same way as a solicitor is a professional who understands the client’s particular objectives, interprets the available choices in that context and is prepared to stand behind a recommendation.

Professional judgement involves more that identifying a technically correct answer. It requires an understanding of nuance, evidence, risk, cost, proportionality and human behaviour. It also requires the solicitor to recognise when the legally strongest argument may not offer the most practical route to the outcome the client wants.

Applying judgement in private wealth disputes

This distinction is particularly important in private wealth disputes. These cases rarely present a single, clear pathway. They may involve competing accounts of family events, incomplete evidence, significant costs and relationships that the parties wish to preserve. A client may have several legally available options, but that does not mean each option is equally sensible.

The solicitor’s role is to assess the strength of the evidence, explain the risks and likely consequences of each route, and identify a strategy that reflects the client’s priorities. Those priorities may include achieving a financial settlement, obtaining information, protecting an estate or trust, preserving a family relationship, or bringing a dispute to an end without disproportionate cost.

There is also an important question of professional accountability. Clients are not simply purchasing information or a list of possible answers. They are asking an advisor to critically engage with those answers, recommend a course of action and accept professional responsibility for that advice.

A solicitor must also be able to explain why a recommendation has been made, identify its limitations and stand behind it. That accountability is an essential part of the relationship between solicitor and client. It provides confidence that the advice has been considered in the context of the client’s individual circumstances rather than generated as a general response to a legal question.

AI can help a solicitor find and process information, test ideas and work more efficiently. The solicitor’s value lies in knowing what matters, understanding what the client is trying to achieve and turning the available information into clear, practical and accountable advice.

In that sense, AI does not diminish the solicitor’s role. It sharpens it. The future of legal advice belongs neither to the solicitor who ignores AI nor to technology operating without professional oversight. It belongs to solicitors who combine the advantages of AI with the judgement, strategic insight and responsibility that clients require.