The Roadmap Podcast | AI Summer Trends

These include the posture vendors are taking on AI contract terms; key use cases ranging from HR and recruitment tools to marketing and content generation (and the different risks presented by each); where agentic AI is being silently contracted for without legal review; a renewed focus on EU AI Act compliance (and what the AI Omnibus package really means); and our favourite (or least favourite!) new AI terminology.

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Vik Khurana and our new AI Partner, Tom Sharpe, sit down to discuss the big trends they are seeing in the AI market this summer. These include the posture vendors are taking on AI contract terms; key use cases ranging from HR and recruitment tools to marketing and content generation (and the different risks presented by each); where agentic AI is being silently contracted for without legal review; a renewed focus on EU AI Act compliance (and what the AI Omnibus package really means); and our favourite (or least favourite!) new AI terminology.

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Tom and Vik will be hosting an event at our London Blackfriars office on 22 September 2026. They will lead a practical, interactive walk-through of a realistic scenario from start to finish – from the initial request from the business, through due diligence and contracting, to the governance considerations once the tool is live. You can register your interest here .

Note: All information was correct at the time of recording.

Originally published 4 August 2026

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