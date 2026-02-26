ARTICLE
26 February 2026

First-ever Framework For AI In The UK

Tom Gregory
This week, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the Government body responsible for directing research and innovation funding, announced an ambitious framework for AI in the UK. The framework includes plans for over £1.6 billion in funding directly targeted at the AI sector between now and 2030.

Under the framework, it is understood that UKRI plan to invest in, and incentivise, a variety of programmes. Of particular interest to AI innovators, these include enabling a strong research and innovation community, accelerated commercialisation of AI, attracting global talent, and nurturing a healthy AI research environment.

Reading the framework closely, we understand that funding will be specifically prioritised for innovation "addressing specific market failures", and looking to position the UK as "a global leader in explainable, human-in-the-loop systems, agentic AI, edge computing and sustainable models". UK innovators working within these areas will be encouraged by this.

Six priority areas are set out in the framework, with outcomes to be achieved by 2031. Actions to be taken are also outlined. The priority areas are:

  • Technology development and future foundations
  • AI transforming research
  • developing AI skills and talent
  • accelerating innovation and adoption for economic growth and societal benefit
  • championing responsible and trustworthy AI
  • building world-class AI-enabling data and infrastructure

Of course, delivery of the strategy will be key. It is good to see that UKRI have acknowledged the need to remain agile to technological, economic and security shifts. This is crucial in our rapidly changing world. We are expecting a delivery plan to be published shortly and will provide further commentary at that time.

This framework outlines UK Research and Innovation's (UKRI) future investments in artificial intelligence (AI) across six priority action areas.

www.ukri.org/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

