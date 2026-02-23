Technology Governance: Ground Rules And Common Ground

As technology reshapes industries and rewires operating models, governance has become a strategic concern for leadership teams. Part two of our Technology Governance series explores why even the best-designed governance structures fall short without the right behaviors to support them.

Based on findings from 750 business and technology executives, the article identifies three behavioral pillars that set successful organizations apart: Mutual trust between business and IT, shared accountability for technology outcomes, and a common financial language that anchors decisions in enterprise value.Read the practical roadmap for translating governance from a compliance exercise into a mechanism for bold, value-centric decision-making here:

