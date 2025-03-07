Navigating The IP Future Of AI In South East Asia

As AI technology rapidly evolves, South East Asia is a fast-growing market for the technology, with huge recent data centre and cloud infrastructure growth in the region. But few ASEAN counties have full AI legal or IP frameworks in place to manage these changes. This briefing examines the burgeoning digital economy in the region, outlining national AI strategies as well as identifying the IP challenges which need to be solved.

To read the briefing, you can download it below.

Navigating The Future Of AI In Southeast Asia Overview

