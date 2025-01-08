ARTICLE
8 January 2025

AI Implementation Pathway

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
The article emphasizes the importance of understanding AI tools' functionality and how they integrate within existing business processes. It highlights the need for businesses to be clear about the AI's purpose and the regulatory, legal, and operational aspects when implementing AI.
United Kingdom Technology
Alexander Milner-Smith,James Gill,Roch Glowacki
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

With the rapid development of AI tools, as well as the ever-evolving regulatory landscape it is important that businesses do their homework when it comes to AI.

It is essential to be clear on what issue the AI is trying to resolve or what gap it is trying to fill, as well as understanding how the tool will function, what the desired output is and how this will sit within existing organisational technologies, processes and structures.

Our AI Implementation Pathway highlights the key legal, regulatory and business issues you need to think about when you are navigating the AI product lifecycle, helping you to streamline your AI journey with confidence and precision.

1565520a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alexander Milner-Smith
Alexander Milner-Smith
Photo of James Gill
James Gill
Photo of Bryony Long
Bryony Long
Photo of Roch Glowacki
Roch Glowacki
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More