EU's AI Act: Ten Facts For Organisations In The UK And US (Podcast)

The EU's AI Act (the "Act") is the world's first comprehensive AI law. The Act manages risks posed by certain AI systems and prohibits certain AI-related practices. UK and US organisations should not assume that the Act does not apply to them; it has a broad extra-territorial scope and imposes high fines for non-compliance.

This briefing summarises at a headline level the key aspects of the Act and the initial steps that UK and US organisations can take towards compliance.

For a convenient summary of the key issues discussed in the briefing, listen to the short podcast below. Please note that this podcast was generated by AI and may contain errors or omissions. For a complete and detailed analysis, please refer to the full briefing.

EU's AI Act: Ten Facts For Organisations In The UK And US

