Technology - Chapter One Of The Visionaries

AI is rapidly transforming all industries, reshaping dispute resolution and business growth strategies. It introduces both opportunities and challenges, from liability concerns to its role in commercial contracts and due diligence.

This chapter explores how emerging technologies impact legal frameworks, with expert insights on managing AI-related risks and sector-specific vulnerabilities.

Regarding AI's role in commercial contracts, Katherine Evans argues that the key question isn't whether AI should be used, but how businesses can balance its time-saving capabilities with the risks of inaccurate or biased data analysis. She emphasises that while AI accelerates tasks like document review, human oversight is crucial to ensure proper context and interpretation.

On legal risks in DR Congo, Amani Cibambo highlights the growing concerns over data privacy and cybersecurity as businesses increasingly adopt technology. He notes that Dr Congo's regulatory framework lags behind technological advancements, particularly in areas like blockchain and AI, which leaves businesses exposed to legal uncertainties. In contrast, Curtis Marble discusses Alberta, Canada's leadership in arbitration, emphasising its cost-effectiveness and tech-friendly legal infrastructure. He also notes Alberta's ongoing efforts to address AI-related liabilities, stressing that while AI improves efficiency, the legal framework still requires human accountability to mitigate risks, especially in complex arbitration cases.

