In this leadership series, we have so far shared examples of tech transformation successes and failures, discussed the importance of setting up your complex technology program for success, and provided our seven steps to a strong and well-governed program.

However, even when complex programs are set up and governed well, they are still subject to failure. A key reason? Major technology transformations are inherently complex, generating huge volumes of data and "information", making it hard for leaders to stay on top.

In this article, we review the common symptoms of program overwhelm, the underlying causes, and their solutions, to help program leaders retain control.

It is tough to stay on top of complex programs

Consider a recent example. The program sponsor, director, and leadership team were all experienced transformation leaders, and were long-serving in this global, successful firm. All were highly dedicated and experienced managers, working exceptionally long hours to deliver their post-PMI global technology modernization program before the target date. At the time we were introduced, physical and mental health concerns were evident, with high attrition and long-term sickness across the program. The "heroic" leaders fought on, but it was clear they were overwhelmed. The program's health was being affected – and the board had lost confidence in the program being delivered on time.

This is not unusual: complex tech programs can shorten lifespans. We have met many highly experienced and skilled program leaders that can become overwhelmed during their programs. As with any patient that presents with symptoms, it is important to recognize those symptoms early – and then understand and address the underlying causes.

The top five symptoms of an overwhelmed program:

Failure to respond to priority issues: The leadership team lacks the bandwidth to resolve urgent matters, and escalated issues are not dealt with – "nobody listens". Decisions made are not acted upon: Decisions made by the leadership or management team fail to effect change. Program team members have become used to actions being agreed with no follow-up. Sickness and burnout: Long hours, high sickness rates and high staff turnover. Constantly playing catch-up leads to stress and long hours, and this is often felt across the program organization. Who, when, what? Complex tech programs create large volumes of information and often involve large teams. Keeping track of who to speak to can be a challenge in itself. "Who is accountable for the Sales Business Unit in Czechia?" Ennui: The pressures and frustrations that individuals can feel of an overwhelmed program, may lead to dissatisfaction, lethargy and disconnect, reducing productivity

And one final point. The to-do lists are long, new points keep arising – and everything is urgent.

Underlying program health problems: The most common causes of overload

Unclear roles, responsibilities and accountability: Processes, and process owners, are often not clearly defined. It is common to find significant ambiguity in complex programs, where many cross-functional experts need to be involved. As a result, the work, like a planet's gravity field, is pulled towards a few visible and "capable" individuals who become bottlenecks. These individuals will try their best, but there's only so much one person can do. First time: Long-serving and experienced leaders are often asked to lead major technology transformations: "They're a successful COO, they will be the right person to lead this". It is not uncommon to find a program leader managing their first major transformation – but large tech programs are unlike any other business-as-usual (BAU) or project activity. It takes experience to know what is critical to focus on, and what isn't. The black box: Even those who have spent their entire careers in technology cannot be an expert on all aspects. An expert in Mobile App Development will not be an expert in ERP migration. Every significant technology program will bring its own technical disciplines that must be crafted to the unique needs of your business, which few will understand. This creates information asymmetry, which can be extremely hard to overcome – especially if a supplier prefers it that way. Passive PMO: The Project Management Office can provide insufficient intelligence and management support. A passive PMO will make problems worse, creating unnecessary paperwork, administrative and management overhead. Inadequate tooling: Poor tools hinder effective management, information management, monitoring and communication. Poor tooling also slows development testing and defect-fixing, making even simple tasks challenging. "Where do I find this requirement?" "What is their email address?"

Take initiative and retain control

To address these challenges, leaders should implement the following initiatives:

Achieve clarity on roles and responsibilities: A fear of failure can be a positive enabler – but too much fear will lead to indecision across the program, and put greater pressure on the senior leaders. Ensure clear accountabilities are defined and communicated in accessible RACI matrices (Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed), and are enforced. Allow your team to take well-measured risks. Find a trusted partner: The saying "It's lonely at the top" carries weight. This applies to even the most senior and successful leaders, as running a complex tech program may be the most difficult challenge that program leads ever take on. When you cannot see the wood for the trees, having support from someone within or outside the organization who has been there, and done that, can be extremely helpful. Knowing where to look, what to challenge, and what to prioritize can make a real difference. Establish trusted tools: Few tools, once deployed, will magically solve your problems. Even GenAI tools require careful handling; we've seen an example where a new GenAI tool was let loose on the company network, highlighting that the controls on payroll information were not as tight as they should be. Ensure single versions of effective program and technical tools are in place and are governed properly – for example, avoid multiple defect management tools, which we have seen. Essential tools to have in place include collaboration tools, reporting and PMO tools, a document repository with strict version controlling, and ideally document approval workflows, testing, development and defect management tools – to name a few. Drive clarity: Break down information asymmetry, and drive strong collaboration with your strategic suppliers. We have found over the years that, where questions are not simply answered, there are often underlying reasons. This can be a significant source of inefficiency and anxiety. Ensure technical resources are presented at the most senior level of your program (e.g. co-program director) to drive full alignment, understanding and collaboration between technical and business teams. Establish a proactive Execution Management Office (XMO): Your XMO should be the twin power to your program management. Move away from a traditional passive PMO and drive an active execution-oriented PMO, also referred to as an XMO, at eye-level with program leadership. An XMO provides you, as a leader, with intelligence and insight. Their role should be to help you prioritize issues, drive accountability of risk and issue management, enforce management decisions and actions. An XMO can identify potential problems early, and implement strategies to mitigate risks, maintaining smooth operations.

If you are an investor, sponsor or leader of a complex technology program, and would like to talk to us about how we can help a program become less overwhelming, do get in touch. We have the expertise to support you when it really matters, and could be your trusted partner.

