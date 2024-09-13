ARTICLE
13 September 2024

Tech Sector Growth And Performance Report 2024 - Squeezing The Past To Bet On The Future

How big tech is advancing AI ambitions

With tech's cloudy future—especially regarding artificial intelligence's (AI) evolution over the next 5-10 years—leading tech players must experiment and make calculated bets to find creative solutions to grow.

Whether they believe AI will be transformative is moot, as the fear of missing out is fueling lofty investments to avoid being left behind. These investments come at the cost of other strategic initiatives at a time when tech companies are already course-correcting from pandemic over-hiring and battling economic headwinds in this high-interest-rate environment.

Our team conducted this year's Tech Sector Growth and Performance Survey with nearly 350 tech executives across North America and EMEA to dig deeper into the strategic initiatives that tech companies are prioritizing in response to uncertain market conditions.

