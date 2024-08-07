In our latest episode, discover how Terra Quantum AG is revolutionising complex problem-solving, enhancing security through quantum key distribution, and pushing the boundaries of hybrid quantum machine learning. Join Phil Merchant, Principal at Marks & Clerk, and Vishal Shete, Managing Director of Terra Quantum UK, as they explore cutting-edge advancements in quantum technologies and their profound impact on industries ranging from financial services to life sciences and energy.



Vishal shares his journey, insights, and the exciting future of quantum applications, offering a glimpse into how these innovations will reshape our world. Don't miss this fascinating conversation that connects theory with real-world solutions in the rapidly evolving quantum landscape.



Watch the full episode here https://youtu.be/GpA_3qFZIYg

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.