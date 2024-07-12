ARTICLE
12 July 2024

Artificial Intelligence And The Maritime Sector: Key Issues When Contracting To Procure

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore
TThe maritime sector is exploring AI, focusing on its impact, regulatory implications, unique contracting considerations, procurement models, and relevance of the EU AI Act for AI deployment and supply.
UK Technology
Photo of Marcus Evans
Photo of Philip Roche
Photo of Michael Sinclair
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This article was first published by the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers in 2024.

Like most other industries, the maritime sector is turning its attention to the possibilities offered up by Artificial intelligence (AI). Here we consider issues raised by contracting to procure the supply of AI in the maritime sector. We look at:

  • How AI will impact upon the maritime sector;
  • The implications of regulating AI for the maritime sector in relation to contracting for the procurement of AI;
  • What is unique about AI that changes the approach to contracting for its procurement;
  • Does the development and supply model change what should be in an AI procurement contract?
  • What the AI deployer (the business using the AI system) will want to have in the procurement contract;
  • What the AI provider (the business which develops an AI system) is likely to want in the contract; and
  • Whether the EU AI Act is relevant to the procurement of AI in the maritime sector.

Read full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marcus Evans
Marcus Evans
Photo of Philip Roche
Philip Roche
Photo of Michael Sinclair
Michael Sinclair
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More