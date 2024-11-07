Labouring Over The Loophole: The Labour Government's Proposed Reform Of Carried Interest Taxation

Reform In Motion

The Chancellor's announcement on Wednesday that the UK's capital gains tax (CGT) rate for carried interest would be increased by only a few percentage points from 28% to 32%, effective April 2025, was welcome news to many. However, as speculated in the press over recent weeks and months, this preliminary rate hike will pave the way for more substantial changes to the regime.

From April 2026, the UK's revised carried interest regime will sit wholly within the Income Tax framework with only so-called "qualifying" carried interest enjoying preferential tax treatment whereby a 72.5% multiplier will be applied to determine the amount subject to income tax (at 45%) and Class 4 national insurance contributions (at 2%). This will result in an effective tax rate of circa 34.1% for carried interest which meets the qualifying conditions – though precisely what those conditions are remains subject to further technical consultation.

The two conditions being considered for this special computational rule to apply are (i) an aggregate minimum co-investment amount, and (ii) a minimum holding period. From the consultation document released on Wednesday, it seems that the UK government favours the second of these, given perceived difficulties with a minimum co-investment requirement.

Most notably for carry participants resident outside of the UK, the new regime is also expected to introduce a territorial element to the taxation of carried interest, such that non-UK resident carry participants performing investment management services in the UK could be subject to tax under the new UK carried interest tax regime.

Expectations Versus Reality

While many had hoped for lighter reforms resembling the French or Italian regimes which require a minimum co-investment to benefit from preferential CGT rates, the UK government has suggested more fundamental change with a view to "ensuring that reward is taxed in line with its economic characteristics". The new rules will instead establish that carried interest will, as a starting point, be characterised as trading income – a reward for the provision of investment management services, which some argue reflects the true nature of carried interest returns.

Others would say that the change is more ideologically driven and that carried interest is already taxed in line with its economic characteristics under the current regime. However, from a new baseline of full income tax treatment, the inclusion of the special computational rules for certain "qualifying" carried interest reflects at least a dose of pragmatism in recognition of the unique nature of carried interest and the importance of the investment management industry to the UK economy. Just how pragmatic, though, will depend on the precise nature of the qualifying conditions coming out of the newly launched technical consultation (which launched on Wednesday and will close on 31 January 2025).

The Proposed Post-April 2026 Regime – In Detail

Income Tax Framework: All carried interest (apart from carried interest that falls within the Income Based Carried Interest ( IBCI ) rules, which is charged to income tax under the Disguised Investment Management Fee ( DIMF ) rules) will be fully taxed as trading profits (at 45%) arising from a deemed trade in the UK (similar to the DIMF rules). CGT rates will no longer be available – income tax treatment will apply regardless of the nature of the carried interest return (e.g. capital gain, dividend or interest). Disposals of rights to carried interest will also be treated as carried interest amounts.

Additional Points to Consider

The income tax charge under the new carried interest regime will be an exclusive charge, regardless of the character of the carried interest received. This could theoretically yield a lower effective tax rate than under the current regime where a material portion of the return takes the form of interest and/or dividends. However, any holding period condition may well make this an unlikely outcome in practice.

The qualifying carried interest rules will sit alongside the DIMF and IBCI rules, providing a comprehensive income tax regime for investment management compensation. The IBCI rules will also be amended so that they apply to all carried interest awards (removing the carve-out for carry arising in respect of an employment-related security), meaning that employees and directors will also fall within the scope of the IBCI rules.

The changes to the carried interest rules coincide with the replacement of the non-dom rules with a new four-year foreign income and gains regime. Very broadly, this new regime will provide 100% relief on eligible foreign income and gains for new arrivals to the UK in their first four years of tax residence, provided that the new arrivals have not been UK tax residents in the ten tax years immediately prior to their arrival (under the domestic statutory residence test, rather than pursuant to a treaty). Qualifying carried interest which relates to non-UK services may benefit from relief under this regime.

Concluding Thoughts

The Government's proposals leave the investment management industry and its advisers with a lot to digest, but fortunately some breathing space in which to do so. With the status quo largely in place for the next 18 months (save for the rate increase in April 2025), hasty restructuring of carried interest arrangements can thankfully be avoided. However, the lack of any transitional measures for existing structures leaves carried interest holders uncertain about their future UK tax treatment. While the Government aims to create a simpler, fairer regime that remains globally competitive, the complexity and practical challenges are clear. Moreover, leaving aside the potential minimum co-investment and/or holding period conditions, the UK's effective carried interest tax rate of circa 34.1% will still rank among the highest in Europe.

