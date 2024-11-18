ARTICLE
Call To Action By Shipping Industry To Accelerate Zero-Emission Fuels

The shipping industry, a major greenhouse gas emitter, aims to adopt 5-10% zero-emission fuels by 2030, necessitating doubled green hydrogen production and a sustainable supply chain to meet climate goals set at COP29.
United Kingdom Transport
Whatever your thoughts on 'green hydrogen', it is well known that the shipping industry is a major contributor to green house gas emissions globally (according to OECD data higher than emissions from air transport). Consequently, it is reported that global industry leaders at this years' UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) have committed to increasing the uptake of zero or near zero green house gas emission shipping fuels to at least 5% (striving for 10%) by 20230.

To reach their target, it is considered that global green hydrogen production needs to double by 2030 - at least 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen in the shipping sector. One of the obstacles that needs to be overcome is the need to develop a robust and reliable green hydrogen supply chain to provide zero carbon fuels to vessels in key maritime hubs in a manner that is safe and sustainable.

Collaboration across the maritime value chain is key to an accelerated, just, and equitable transition of the sector to renewable fuels, and partnerships are key to building and maintaining momentum," Oleksiy Tatarenko, the leader of RMI's hydrogen initiatives and the Green Hydrogen Catapult

www.offshore-energy.biz/...

