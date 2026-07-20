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20 July 2026

Beauty Independent: After The Estée Lauder-Puig Collapse, Which Beauty Mergers Would Actually Work?

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The beauty industry faces a wave of consolidation as mid-size strategic players and emerging "nouveaux strategics" find themselves increasingly vulnerable to acquisition. Industry expert Lindy Firstenberg examines how diversification strategies are becoming essential for survival in this rapidly evolving market landscape.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
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Lindy Firstenberg, co-lead of AlixPartners' beauty, health and wellness practice, talks about beauty industry mergers, noting that mid-size strategics and the so-called "nouveaux strategics" are the most vulnerable and that diversification is a key to success.

Read the full article at www.beautyindependent.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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