Beauty Independent: After The Estée Lauder-Puig Collapse, Which Beauty Mergers Would Actually Work?

The beauty industry faces a wave of consolidation as mid-size strategic players and emerging "nouveaux strategics" find themselves increasingly vulnerable to acquisition. Industry expert Lindy Firstenberg examines how diversification strategies are becoming essential for survival in this rapidly evolving market landscape.

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Lindy Firstenberg, co-lead of AlixPartners' beauty, health and wellness practice, talks about beauty industry mergers, noting that mid-size strategics and the so-called "nouveaux strategics" are the most vulnerable and that diversification is a key to success. Read the full article at www.beautyindependent.com

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