Cross-Firm Team Advises Pyramid Global Hospitality On Its Acquisition Of Axiom Hospitality

A cross-firm team has advised Pyramid Global Hospitality on its acquisition of Axiom Hospitality. The move will see a strategic merger between Pyramid Global Hospitality's European division, Hamilton Pyramid Europe, and Axiom Hospitality.

The merger adds more than 30 properties to Pyramid's European portfolio for a combined organisation managing more than 48 hotels and over 8,000 keys, with a strong pipeline of both existing and new build hotels and resorts. The new organisation will build on its collective capabilities and experience to deliver unparalleled operational excellence.

Following a period of integration into early 2025, the European business will be led by Axiom's Jamie Lamb and Alex Pritchard, with support from a best-in-class team of integrated hospitality professionals from both organisations.

The team advising Pyramid Global Hospitality was led by Partner Chris Letters (Corporate), with support in particular from Associates Annabel Brown and Haseena Hussein (both Corporate), Partner Kate Featherstone and Principal Associate James Arnold (both Tax), Associate Jasmine Coyne (Employment), and Legal Director Susannah Fink (W&I).

Chris Devine, Chief Investment Officer at Pyramid Global Hospitality, said: "We are excited about the acquisition of Axiom Hospitality, which represents a significant further milestone in our growth strategy. We are grateful for the expert guidance and support provided by Chris and the rest of the Gowling WLG team, which has been instrumental in achieving a successful outcome."

Chris Letters commented: "We are delighted to have supported the Pyramid team on this strategic transaction. It is an exciting time for Pyramid Global Hospitality, which is cementing its position as one of the world's leading third-party hospitality management companies and also a great opportunity for the Axiom team to continue to build on their hard work over the past few years."

Client Partner Micky Yang added: "This merger not only expands Pyramid's footprint in Europe but also enhances their ability to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences to existing and prospective clients. We are delighted that Pyramid has trusted our knowledge and experience in this sector to deliver this transaction for them."

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.