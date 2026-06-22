Revealed: What Top Tech Clients Want – And The Law Firms Delivering On That

Exclusive new data from GCs at the world’s top tech companies has revealed the most important factors governing their choice of external counsel – as well as highlighting the firms most effectively delivering on their demands.

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Exclusive new data from GCs at the world’s top tech companies has revealed the most important factors governing their choice of external counsel – as well as highlighting the firms most effectively delivering on their demands.

Legal Business has analysed responses from more than 10,000 US GCs and other referees canvassed during the latest Legal 500 research cycle, isolating feedback from the world’s 20 biggest tech companies to uncover what these clients really think of their external law firms.

The research includes referees at household names such as Apple, Google and Microsoft, with the findings offering unparalleled insight into the views of some of the most influential – and demanding – clients in the world.

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