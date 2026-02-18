The Five Stages Of The Law Firm Founder's Evolution™

Revenue may still be climbing year over year. The firm looks good on paper. From the outside, it appears to be working exactly as it should.

IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.

Most law firm founders I work with don't feel stuck.

They feel busy. Successful. Respected. Necessary.

Revenue may still be climbing year over year. The firm looks good on paper. From the outside, it appears to be working exactly as it should.

And yet—something has flattened.

Leverage has quietly disappeared. Freedom feels further away, not closer. Decision fatigue has crept in. The days look suspiciously similar to when the firm was half its size...just louder, heavier, and more expensive.

This is not a tactics problem.

Read more

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.