The Five Stages Of The Law Firm Founder's Evolution™

Most law firm founders I work with don't feel stuck.
They feel busy. Successful. Respected. Necessary.
Revenue may still be climbing year over year. The firm looks good on paper. From the outside, it appears to be working exactly as it should.
And yet—something has flattened.
Leverage has quietly disappeared. Freedom feels further away, not closer. Decision fatigue has crept in. The days look suspiciously similar to when the firm was half its size...just louder, heavier, and more expensive.
This is not a tactics problem.
