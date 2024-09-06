Keltie Volunteers Brighten Up Horniman Primary School

Keltie's London Bridge team volunteered at Horniman Primary School, enhancing the classroom environment as part of the firm's commitment to social mobility, community engagement, and team building.

Keltie’s team of IP attorneys are highly skilled, hugely experienced and above all, great people to work with. At Keltie we want to understand the essence of your invention, or help get to the core of your brand. We are commercial, driven and fundamentally passionate about what we do.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

A team of dedicated employees from Keltie's London Bridge office recently took advantage of their annual volunteering leave to make a meaningful impact in the local community. The group, consisting of Joeri Beetz, Emily Weal, Rhona Muir, Madeleine Georgopoulou, and Rebecca Saunders, participated in a volunteer day organised by Community Southwark.

Supporting the local community

The Keltie team contributed their time, creativity, and skills to decorating a classroom at Horniman Primary School. This small, inclusive community school in Forest Hill, Southwark provides a happy, safe, and stimulating environment for children. The school's inclusive ethos and focus on creativity and engagement make it a vital part of the community.

A day of giving back

During the volunteer day, the Keltie employees helped to refresh the school's interior. This included painting walls, door frames, and skirting boards, filling holes, and contributing to other maintenance tasks. This hands-on work supported the school's vibrant learning environment and strengthened bonds among the team members.

Keltie's commitment to positive change

The volunteer day at Horniman Primary School is one example of how Keltie embodies its values through active community involvement. Thirty-five years ago, founder David Keltie envisioned a better way of doing things. This vision continues to shape the company today. This ethos is at the heart of Keltie's DICE (Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement) Committee.

Keltie's teams are dedicated to driving positive change. And the team's efforts were part of a broader initiative to support social mobility. Like most law firms, supporting social mobility is a key focus for Keltie. It reflects their commitment to creating opportunities for all and contributing to a more equitable society.

The importance of Volunteer Days

Volunteer days enable employees to give back to their local communities without sacrificing a full day's pay. At Keltie, each employee is entitled to a day per year to contribute to a good cause. These days offer benefits, including improved mental health. Volunteering has been shown to reduce stress and boost positive feelings. They also provide opportunities for skill development. Employees can enhance their communication, leadership, and teamwork skills. The Keltie team consisted of two partners, two patent trainees, and a patent paralegal. The day gave them a chance to work together outside their usual roles.

This volunteering effort is a testament to Keltie's commitment to giving back to the community. All whilst also promoting social mobility and team building within the firm. Only time will tell if they decide to swap patenting for painting, but for now, the classroom walls look brighter than ever!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.