Is Your Risk Response On Cruise Control?

You're breached! Now what?

Many organizational risk managers have an idea of what they'll do in the moment. But the reality is not always so simple. Stress can quickly sap the energy of the people responsible for taking the first steps after a cyber or similarly critical incident. Mistakes are made. Important evidence is lost.

At the highest levels, risk management should be about getting into "cruise control" in a predefined process, laying the foundation for the deeper investigation, communication and decision-making that will come with time.

Experts Kyle Martin, vice president, GRC solutions, product planning and management at NAVEX, and Josh Daymont, founder and CEO, Securisea, will lay out a plain-language "cruise control" framework for risk managers of all types on September 19 at the NAVEX Next Virtual Conference. Focusing on the phases of "Now," "Next" and "Later," Martin and Daymont will talk through concepts like the people to involve – and not to involve – in given stages of response to ensure maximum effectiveness starting from those first stressful moments.

A simple framework with powerful implications

Who should be on speed dial after a breach is discovered? For the "Now" phase, Martin and Daymont will explain how, concerningly, few organizations have the right people on their list to call. These experts will explain why it is critical to involve key partners in the first stage of a breach, and why having a cruise-control plan in place is so important.

Martin and Daymont will also unpack the "Later" phase, where communication strategy expands along with the potential for additional actions. To concluce, our experts will arrive at the "Later" phase, and explain how risk managers can frame the post-mortem assessment to avoid getting bogged down in unnecessary details.

In a 2024 NAVEX survey, only 44% of risk and compliance professionals said their organization's risk assessment resulted in risk-tailored resource allocation.

Risk managers of all types often struggle to speak a "common language" across silos. Join Martin and Daymont for their session "Risk Management: From Crisis Mode to Cruise Control" at the 2024 NAVEX Next Virtual Conference to walk away better equipped to collaborate in effective risk response.

See the full agenda and register here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.