Bio-Thera And Gedeon Richter Reach Exclusive Commercialization Agreement For Ustekinumab Biosimilar

On October 9, 2024, Bio-Thera Solutions and Gedeon Richter announced they have reached an exclusive commercialization and license agreement for BAT2206, a biosimilar candidate to STELARA (ustekinumab). Under the agreement, Bio-Thera will be responsible for development, manufacturing, and supply of BAT2206, and Richter will have exclusive rights to commercialize the product in the EU, the UK, Switzerland and selected other countries.

