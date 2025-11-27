Awaab's Law: Major Changes For Social Landlords From October 2025 | Tenant Rights Explained (Video)

self

This autumn marks a critical turning point in housing standards for tenants in England. On 27 October 2025, the first phase of Awaab's Law comes into force, introducing legally enforceable timescales for how social landlords must respond to hazards like damp, mould, and emergency health risks in tenants' homes.

