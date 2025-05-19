HCLG Expresses Concerns Over Government Response To The Grenfell Tower Fire

The House of Commons Housing, Communities and Local Government committee (HCLG) has written to the Angela Raynor (Secretary of State) and Alex Norris MP (Minister for Building Safety, Fire and Local Growth) to express its concerns in relation to their response to the Grenfell Tower fire.

The letter shared the HCLG's findings and recommendations following a short inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire and building safety. The headline being that the Government should introduce an independent national oversight mechanism and not be 'left marking its own homework' when implementing the recommendations of the inquiry.

The committee's key concerns include (but are not limited to):

Implementing the recommendations: a national oversight mechanism - The committee is concerned that there is a significant risk that the recommendations from the Grenfell Inquiry Phase 2 report will not be implemented effectively if independent oversight is lacking. The committee advocate for a new system of formal implementation monitoring for accepted recommendations from all public inquiries. The committee recommend introducing this formal monitoring system as a provision in the upcoming "Hillsborough Bill" and suggests that the new monitoring system be put in place by 14 June 2027.

Building regulations and building control – The committee raise significant concerns about the shortage of sufficiently qualified building control and fire safety professionals. The committee are concerned that the new independent panel on building control (which will have an advisory, rather than statutory role) will fail if concerns around the capacity within the sector are not addressed. The committee also state that the Government should consider giving the panel statutory footing and the panel should set out a plan for funding recruitment of relevant professionals.

Further, the committee acknowledges the potential conflict of interest arising from a single construction industry regulator which both sets the standards and tests and certifies products. The committee urge the Government to ensure that the role and remit of the new regulator is clear and distinct from other regulators including the BSR.

The committee emphasised that delays in the BSR signing-off on the safety of buildings "must be addressed as a priority", with both the BSR's operating efficiency and quality of applications requiring attention. Of note is the committee's recommendation that the BSR's remit be changed to enable it to carry out its work on an organisation-by-organisation as opposed to a building-by-building basis. Further, the committee advocate for distribution of relevant guidance to assist with the quality of applications.

Building remediation – The committee commented that forcing developers to carry out remedial work on buildings between 11 and 18 metres in height may require new legislation. In the letter it was acknowledged that Alex Norris MP, had stated in his witness evidence on 1 April 2025 that "further legislation may still be necessary, particularly to address "gaps" regarding buildings of 11-18 metres in height... "There is likely to need to be backstop legislation for those who simply will not do the right thing ..."". He could not comment on specific timings.

He also acknowledged issues with social landlords being able to access funding for remediation, saying that he;

"totally recognise[d]" this and said that he is "looking very closely at that, ahead of our RAP refresh. Social housing will be a major theme of that."

This refreshed approach is set to be published "in the summer".

Further, the committee commented on the forthcoming Building Safety Levy, urging the Government to clarify how it plans to mitigate the levy's potential impact on housing supply. If the levy is reduced, the committee asked the Government to explain how it will fill the resulting funding shortfall for remediation work. Of particular interest is the committee's recommendation that the "The Government should also make changes to the existing funds available for remediation to ensure that social housing providers have equal access to funding as private landlords, to ensure they have the financial headroom to both invest in the maintenance of existing social housing stock and build new social housing."

Assistance for vulnerable individuals – The committee noted that necessary regulations for mandating Personal Emergency Evacuation Plans (PEEPs) for those who may need assistance in buildings over 11 metres in height were planned "in this coming quarter", back on 1 April. The committee prompted for funding to ensure that PEEPs can actually be produced where mandated

The committee has requested a response from the Government before 22 July 2025.

For the full letter please visit; Grenfell and Building Safety Inquiry: Findings and Recommendations

