Property Newsletter: February 2025

As usual, we have some great articles. This month, we feature one from Adam Smith-Roberts about the decision in Khan v D'Aubigny [2025] EWCA Civ 11, which is significant as it is the first decision at this level on deemed service under section 7 of the Interpretation Act 1978. It is equally important for the approach taken to the meaning of a 'notice' under a tenancy agreement.

Michael Maris also provides useful insight on the meaning of "sleeping accommodation" and repudiatory breach of lease in considering Ramsbury Properties Ltd v Ocean View Construction Ltd (St Christopher and Nevis) [2024] UKPC 40.

It's all go in property law at the moment! I've compiled a brief overview of some of the key developments from the past month in the update below.

Editor – Laura Tweedy

Legal update - Laura Tweedy

Renters' Rights Bill : last week the House of Lords, on its second reading, proposed several crucial amendments to the Renters' Rights Bill. The Hansard transcript can be found here: Renters' Rights Bill – Hansard – UK Parliament. Key takeaways include: Purpose built student accommodation – the inclusion of this in the assured regime has caused a lot of debate and concern for the student sector and the Lords have proposed this be removed from the regime; Baroness Taylor reassured the Lords that Government is working with the Ministry of Justice to ensure that it's prepared for the Bill's impact, however grave concerns remain over how the court system will cope; The limits on advance rent was debated, with the Lords being live to the negative consequences for the international market and self-employed renters so this might be subject to change; Local authority enforcement was a concern with regards Decent Homes Standards and the practical reality of this being enforced. So too were the Lords concerned with how small-scale landlords could afford the improvements; Pets are to stay but there is concern over no comprehensive pet insurance existing.

Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024: On 31 January 2025, new regulations (SI/2025/57) enacted section 27 of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024. These changes abolish the two-year ownership requirement for leaseholders to extend their lease or purchase the freehold under the Leasehold Reform Act 1967 and the Leasehold Reform Housing and Urban Development Act 1993. The following provisions also come into force on 3 March 2025 (SI/2025/131):

Section 49 – non-residential limit on right to manage claims;

Section 50 – costs of right to manage claims

Section 51 – compliance with obligations arising under Chapter 1 of Part 2 of the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002(2)

Section 52 – no first-instance applications to the High Court in tribunal matters

Section 64 – restriction on recovery of non-litigation costs of right to manage (it inserts section 20J of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985(3))

The government has very recently announced a new consultation on improving energy efficiency in the private rental sector: Improving the energy performance of privately rented homes: 2025 update – GOV.UK

The first compulsory mediation case following Churchill, Superdry v Man City, settled at mediation: Churchill.APPROVED JUDGMENTS

The Welsh government responded to Local Government and Housing Committe report on the Private Rented Sector which looks at how it is going after all of the reforms: https://senedd.wales/media/yaiirpig/gen-ld16895-e.pdf

And of course, the vermin of the moment, moths and how terrible they are, particularly when they infest a 32.5 mil pound home. This case is important, not least for the link between conveyancing questionnaires and misrepresentation: Patarkatsishvili and another -v- Woodward-Fisher

News

What have we been up to?

Airing the Dirty Laundry? Ramsbury Properties Ltd v Ocean View Construction Ltd

Ramsbury Properties Ltd v Ocean View Construction Ltd (St Christopher and Nevis) [2024]UKPC 40

This appeal, heard by the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, turned on two central points: (i) the proper interpretation of a provision in the lease that the landlord was providing 'sleeping accommodation only'; pursuant to that clause, was the landlord within its rights to insist that the tenant's workers were prohibited from eating on the premises and drying their laundry?; and (ii) in making that prohibition, was there a repudiatory breach by the landlord entitling the tenant to terminate the lease?

Article by Michael Maris

Read more

To post, or not to post? That is the question (sort of...)

The decision in Khan v D'Aubigny [2025] EWCA Civ 11 is interesting as the first decision at this level on deemed service under section 7 of the Interpretation Act 1978, but is equally important for the approach taken to the meaning of a 'notice' under a tenancy agreement.

As anyone who deals with possession proceedings (any plenty of those who don't) will know, service of notices and other documents is often key to establishing the right to possession. It is also one of the matters that is often disputed and often botched. So deemed service is something very valuable to a landlord.

Article by Adam Smith-Roberts

Read more

