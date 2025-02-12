ARTICLE
12 February 2025

Awaab's Law - UPDATE

D
Devonshires

Contributor

Devonshires logo

Based in the City of London for over 150 years, Devonshires is a leading practice providing high-quality, accessible and value-for-money services to domestic and international clients, including developers, local authorities, housing associations and financial services firms. The practice focuses on building strong, long-lasting relationships in order to achieve outstanding results based on practical advice. The foundation of its success is its commitment to people, both its own and those working for its clients. The firm ensures its staff have access to high-quality training and fosters ‘one to one’ connections between its solicitors and clients.

The firm acts on a broad range of matters including projects, property and real estate, securitisation, construction, housing management, commercial litigation, employment, banking, corporate work, and governance. The practice is a leader in social housing, including working on many development projects nationwide and helping to draft legislation.

Explore Firm Details
Apress release from the MHCLG has confirmed that from October, social landlords will be forced to investigate and fix dangerous damp...
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Victoria Smith

Apress release from the MHCLG has confirmed that from October, social landlords will be forced to investigate and fix dangerous damp and mould in set time periods, as well as repair all emergency hazards within 24 hours.

The Government plans to lay the Awaab's Law regulations in parliament as quickly as possible so there is time to prepare before they come into force in October.

There will be a phased approach so landlords do not have to address all issues at once in the same timeframes and to ensure it is applied as effectively as possible. Landlords who fail to comply may face court proceedings.

The phased approach will work as follows:

  • From October 2025 social landlords will have to address damp and mould hazards that present a significant risk of harm to tenants in fixed timescales.
  • From October 2025 social landlords will also have to address all emergency repairs including for damp and mould or other hazards as soon as possible and within no longer than 24 hours.
  • In 2026, requirements will expand to apply to a wider range of hazards. In addition to damp and mould, the hazards expected to be included in this second stage include excess cold and excess heat; falls; structural collapse; fire, electrical and explosions; and hygiene hazards.
  • In 2027, the requirements of Awaab's Law will expand to the remaining hazards as defined by the HHSRS (excluding overcrowding).

In relation to Awaab's law being implemented into the private rented sector, it was announced that powers to extend it would be introduced through the Renters' Rights Bill and consultations will be undertaken on how to apply Awaab's Law to this sector in a way that works 'and is fair and proportionate for tenants and landlords'.

The press release can be found here: Awaab's Law to force landlords to fix dangerous homes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Victoria Smith
Victoria Smith
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More