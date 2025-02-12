Awaab's Law - UPDATE

Apress release from the MHCLG has confirmed that from October, social landlords will be forced to investigate and fix dangerous damp and mould in set time periods, as well as repair all emergency hazards within 24 hours.

The Government plans to lay the Awaab's Law regulations in parliament as quickly as possible so there is time to prepare before they come into force in October.

There will be a phased approach so landlords do not have to address all issues at once in the same timeframes and to ensure it is applied as effectively as possible. Landlords who fail to comply may face court proceedings.

The phased approach will work as follows:

From October 2025 social landlords will have to address damp and mould hazards that present a significant risk of harm to tenants in fixed timescales.

From October 2025 social landlords will also have to address all emergency repairs including for damp and mould or other hazards as soon as possible and within no longer than 24 hours.

In 2026, requirements will expand to apply to a wider range of hazards. In addition to damp and mould, the hazards expected to be included in this second stage include excess cold and excess heat; falls; structural collapse; fire, electrical and explosions; and hygiene hazards.

In 2027, the requirements of Awaab's Law will expand to the remaining hazards as defined by the HHSRS (excluding overcrowding).

In relation to Awaab's law being implemented into the private rented sector, it was announced that powers to extend it would be introduced through the Renters' Rights Bill and consultations will be undertaken on how to apply Awaab's Law to this sector in a way that works 'and is fair and proportionate for tenants and landlords'.

The press release can be found here: Awaab's Law to force landlords to fix dangerous homes