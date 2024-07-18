It was no surprise to see in amongst the raft of bills and draft bills announced by the King both a Renters' Reform Bill and draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill, both of which constitute unfinished business from the last parliament. The Renters' Reform Bill, which originally promised to end so-called "no fault evictions", was abandoned when the general election was called. The new government is committed to its own version, and will include provisions to:

abolish the afore-mentioned "no-fault evictions"

empower tenants to challenge rent increases "designed to force them out by the back door"

crack down on so-called "bidding wars", which drives up prices for tenants

give tenants the right to request a pet at the property, which landlords cannot unreasonably refuse

extend a series of building safety rules for social tenants, known as Awaab's Law, to private renters

make it illegal for landlords to discriminate against tenants with children or those receiving benefits

support "quicker, cheaper" methods of dispute resolution

give councils new powers to fine "bad actors"

create a "digital private rented sector database" to bring together key information for landlords, tenants, and councils

The Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 was passed by the last government but the new government has decided this did not go far enough. The draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill will curb ground rent for existing leaseholders and ban forfeiture over small unpaid debts.

As always the devil will be in the detail, and we look forward to the publication of the draft legislation.

