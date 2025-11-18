Spain Investment & Visa Advice | Why UK Investors Choose Spain (Video)

self

Thinking about investing or relocating to Spain?

In this video, Spanish-qualified lawyer Javier Alvaro Culebras from Latitude Law explains the best investment sectors in Spain, how UK nationals can relocate post-Brexit, and how visas such as the digital nomad visa Spain work. Javier also outlines how our team supports UK investors with immigration checks, company set-up, business plans and full relocation advice.

