ARTICLE
18 November 2025

Spain Investment & Visa Advice | Why UK Investors Choose Spain (Video)

L
Latitude Law

Contributor

Latitude Law logo
Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Explore Firm Details
In this video, Spanish-qualified lawyer Javier Alvaro Culebras from Latitude Law explains the best investment sectors in Spain...
European Union Immigration
Latitude Law
Latitude Law’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular:
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries

Thinking about investing or relocating to Spain?

In this video, Spanish-qualified lawyer Javier Alvaro Culebras from Latitude Law explains the best investment sectors in Spain, how UK nationals can relocate post-Brexit, and how visas such as the digital nomad visa Spain work. Javier also outlines how our team supports UK investors with immigration checks, company set-up, business plans and full relocation advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Latitude Law
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More