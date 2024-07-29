Navigating The Non-Dom Landscape With Dixcart Group

In today's globalised world, the movement of individuals and families across borders has become increasingly common. For non-domiciled individuals in the UK considering a move abroad, navigating the complexities of tax, legal, and professional planning can be daunting. At Dixcart, we specialise in providing seamless, comprehensive support to ensure a smooth transition from the UK to your new destination, leveraging the extensive resources of the Dixcart Group.

Understanding the Non-Dom Status

Currently, non-domiciled individuals living in the UK currently enjoy tax advantages under the remittance basis of taxation. This allows non-doms to pay UK tax only on the income and gains they remit to the UK, while their offshore income and gains remain outside the UK tax net until they are remitted into the UK. However, the landscape is shifting and it is widely expected that many of these benefits will be reduced or removed in the coming years.

Seamless Transition: From Exit to Arrival

At Dixcart, we pride ourselves on offering personalised, expert advice tailored to the unique needs of non-dom clients. Our approach ensures that every aspect of your move is managed efficiently and effectively, providing peace of mind from the moment you decide to relocate until you are fully settled in your new country.

Pre-Move Planning: We provide guidance on the UK's statutory residence test (SRT) and help you understand the implications of your tax residency status. We also assist in preparing for departure by advising on the timing of disposal of assets.

Exit Strategy: Our team works closely with you to develop a detailed exit strategy, ensuring all legal, and tax considerations are addressed. This includes understanding split-year treatment, managing ongoing UK obligations, and planning for any other tax implications.

Arrival Coordination: Upon arrival in your new country, Dixcart continues to provide support through our local offices. We assist with settling into the new tax regime, and ensuring compliance with local laws.

One Group, One Team

Dixcart UK is part of the larger Dixcart Group, a global network of offices providing specialized services to individuals, families, and businesses for over fifty years. Our international presence includes offices in Cyprus, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Malta, Portugal, Switzerland, and the UK. This extensive network allows us to offer a wide range of services and local expertise to support your move and ongoing needs in your new country of residence.

With Dixcart, no matter where you are, you will receive consistent, high-quality service from a dedicated team of experts. This integrated approach ensures that all aspects of your relocation are handled smoothly and efficiently, without the need to coordinate between multiple service providers.

Our International Services

The Dixcart Group offers comprehensive support across various jurisdictions, including:

Residence and Citizenship: Assistance in obtaining residence and citizenship in various countries, ensuring compliance with local regulations and optimizing tax benefits.

Assistance in obtaining residence and citizenship in various countries, ensuring compliance with local regulations and optimizing tax benefits. Corporate Services: Business formation and management, including accounting, corporate secretarial services, legal, and immigration support.

Business formation and management, including accounting, corporate secretarial services, legal, and immigration support. Private Client Services: Family office support, trust and foundation administration, and registration of aircraft, ships, and yachts.

Linking to Expert Guidance

For more detailed information on the implications of the UK non-dom status and how we can assist you, visit our dedicated page on Guidance for UK Non-Doms Considering a Move Abroad. This resource provides valuable insights and practical advice to help you navigate the complexities of relocating from the UK.

