Studio Gullì Expands To The United States With The Launch Of Studio Gullì America

Studio Gullì is proud to announce the opening of its first office in the United States, marking a significant milestone in the firm's international growth. The new branch, Studio Gullì America, will be based in New Jersey and represents a natural evolution of the firm's long-standing commitment to supporting businesses and individuals operating across borders.

This expansion reflects both strategic vision and personal history. With decades of experience in international consulting, tax, and business advisory, Studio Gullì has consistently acted as a bridge between markets, cultures, and regulatory systems. The establishment of a direct presence in the United States strengthens that role, allowing the firm to offer coordinated, on-the-ground support in one of the world's most dynamic economic environments.

Why New Jersey?

The choice of New Jersey is both deliberate and strategic. As one of the most diverse states in the United States, New Jersey is home to a large and vibrant population of Italian Americans, Latin Americans, and international communities from Europe and beyond. It is also a state with strong ties to international trade, entrepreneurship, and foreign investment.

For Studio Gullì, New Jersey offers a unique opportunity to combine professional advisory services with meaningful engagement in the local community. The new office will serve Italian and foreign entrepreneurs, families, and businesses seeking guidance on tax, fiscal, administrative, and internationalisation matters, while also fostering long-term economic and social connections within the territory.

Built on international experience

Studio Gullì America is deeply rooted in the personal and professional journey of the firm's founder, Tina Gullì. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, into a family of Italian immigrants, Tina Gullì grew up immersed in multicultural environments shaped by resilience, hard work, and mutual support. Her family's experience of migration - crossing continents in search of opportunity - continues to inform the firm's values and approach today.

That lived experience has translated into a professional career dedicated to internationalisation, dialogue between business cultures, and practical support for those navigating unfamiliar systems. From assisting Italian companies entering foreign markets to supporting international businesses establishing themselves in Italy, Studio Gullì has long operated at the intersection of geography, regulation, and human ambition.

The opening of Studio Gullì America is therefore not a departure from the firm's identity, but a continuation of it.

Coordinated international structure

To operate effectively in the US market, Studio Gullì America has been established through appropriate American corporate structures, ensuring compliance with local legal and tax frameworks while maintaining alignment with the firm's Italian operations. This approach allows services to be delivered efficiently, transparently, and in full coordination across jurisdictions.

The US office will focus on tax and fiscal advisory, administrative support, internationalisation projects, and market analysis, working closely with the Italian headquarters and the firm's wider international network. This coordinated model enables clients to benefit from consistent advice, clear communication, and tailored solutions that reflect both local requirements and global strategy.

People-centred approach

At the heart of Studio Gullì America is a strong belief that professional services are most effective when they are grounded in trust, listening, and understanding. The new office is designed not only to support businesses, but also to serve individuals and communities who may struggle to navigate complex administrative and fiscal systems on their own.

By investing directly in the territory in which it operates, Studio Gullì aims to contribute to job creation, entrepreneurial development, and the strengthening of local economic networks. This philosophy reflects the firm's long-standing commitment to social responsibility and ethical practice, as set out in its Code of Ethics.

Worldwide reach, local insight

Studio Gullì's expansion into the United States further enhances its international capabilities. As the exclusive Italian member for Accounting Services of IR Global, the firm already collaborates with trusted legal, tax, and advisory professionals in over 170 jurisdictions worldwide. The addition of a US office deepens this global footprint and reinforces the firm's ability to support clients with complex, multi-country needs.

Whether assisting Italian businesses entering the US market, supporting American clients with interests in Europe, or advising internationally mobile individuals, Studio Gullì America represents a powerful extension of the firm's cross-border expertise.

Our future

The launch of Studio Gullì America is a significant step forward, but it is also part of a broader, long-term vision. In an increasingly interconnected world, businesses and individuals require advisors who can combine technical excellence with cultural understanding and strategic foresight.

Studio Gullì remains committed to fulfilling that role. With a strong foundation, an experienced team, and a deep belief in the value of international cooperation, the firm looks forward to supporting clients on both sides of the Atlantic - and beyond. For more information about Studio Gullì America and our international services, please visit www.studio-gulli.com or contact our team directly.

