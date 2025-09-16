News: UK And Türkiye Advance Toward A Modernised Free Trade Agreement

The first round of negotiations for an Enhanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the United Kingdom and Türkiye took place in Ankara from 23 June to 2 July 2025.

The first round of negotiations for an Enhanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the United Kingdom and Türkiye took place in Ankara from 23 June to 2 July 2025. This development marks a significant step forward in strengthening the trade and economic relationship between the two countries.

Trade between the UK and Türkiye amounted to approximately £28 billion in 2024, positioning Türkiye as the UK's 16th largest trading partner. With Türkiye's growing economy and a population of over 86 million, this agreement has the potential to create new trade and investment opportunities across sectors.

The initial round of negotiations focused on establishing a shared understanding and baseline positions in key areas, including trade in goods, digital trade, financial and professional services, sustainability, regulatory alignment, and labour rights. Constructive dialogue took place on mutual priorities such as Women's Economic Empowerment, SME participation, and consumer protection.

Currently, the existing FTA replicates the EU-Türkiye Customs Union framework, fully liberalising industrial products and partially liberalising agricultural goods. The enhanced agreement aims to go further by incorporating more comprehensive provisions on services, innovation, and fair competition.

We continue to monitor the progress of negotiations and look forward to the second round of talks, anticipated for autumn 2025.

