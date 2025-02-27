EU Forced Labour Regulation – What You Should Prepare For Now

Shortly before the end of the year, Regulation (EU) 2024/3015 of the European Parliament and of the Council prohibiting products produced by forced labour on the Union market was published on 12 December 2024. This regulation will apply from 14 December 2027 and aims to prohibit the sale and making available of products produced under forced labour on the European Union (EU) market, as well as to prevent their export. This is intended to help improve the functioning of the internal market and support the fight against forced labour, but will undoubtedly pose challenges in its practical implementation.

Overview

The regulation establishes a general ban on the placing on the market and making available of products on the European Union market (including imports from third countries). Furthermore, products manufactured under forced labour may not be exported from the European Union market. The regulation defines forced labour in line with the International Labour Organization Convention No. 29 (ILO Convention No. 29), according to which forced or compulsory labour is considered to be any type of work or service that is required of a person under threat of punishment and for which he or she has not voluntarily made himself available. In addition, forced labour imposed by state authorities and forced labour of children is also included. The EU estimates that 27.6 million people are affected by forced labour, including 3.3 million children [1].

The most important details and effects of the compulsory prescription are considered below.