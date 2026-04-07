International Insights - Spring 2026

In the Spring edition of our biannual UK Legal update, we review recent developments in UK law and practice and scan the horizon for future changes which may have an impact on businesses operating in or trading with the UK.

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A note from our Head of International

I am delighted to share the Spring edition of Travers Smith's International Insights.

It has been an exciting and busy start to the year, with the firm continuing to act on complex cross-border mandates and responding to the rapidly changing international landscape. Most recently, we advised long-standing client Inflexion on its agreement to acquire Marioff, a global leader in high-pressure water mist fire suppression. The investment is being made by Inflexion's Buyout Fund VI and is the seventh investment that Inflexion has made in the Nordic region. We also recently provided strategic regulatory advice to EQT AB in relation to its acquisition of Coller Capital for USD 3.2 billion. Coller Capital is a leading global secondaries firm with nearly USD 50bn in total assets under management. This project involved us partnering with our international network in 17 jurisdictions to support our long-standing client deliver this landmark transaction.

Similarly, we continue to be active on contentious matters, including advising Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HP) since March 2013 on the litigation arising from HP's 2011 $11 billion acquisition of Autonomy. The 10-month "Tech trial of the century" in 2019/20 was ground-breaking in both scope and complexity. In his May 2022 liability judgment, Mr Justice Hildyard found that HP had "substantially succeeded" in its fraud claims against the former CEO and CFO of Autonomy and described the legal representation in the case as of the "very highest standard". Following a quantum judgment in July 2025, and subsequent consequentials judgment on 24 March this year, HP was awarded $1.24 billion in damages and interest. This dispute is widely recognised as a landmark case in M&A and securities litigation.

The standout development, however, was our recent move to a newly built London office at 3 Stonecutter Street, designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and a strong sense of community. The breathtaking views across the city and the state-of-the-art facilities have been very positively received by colleagues, clients and our first international visitors.

This move signals more than just a change of address. It marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Travers Smith. We are confident that the enhanced amenities and inspiring surroundings will support our ongoing growth and success, and we look forward to welcoming many of you in person soon.

Will Howard, Head of International

UK Legal Update

In the Spring edition of our biannual UK Legal update, we review recent developments in UK law and practice and scan the horizon for future changes which may have an impact on businesses operating in or trading with the UK.

Read the full update

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International employment law podcast – Switzerland

In these three episodes, Marianne Parkinson and Olivia Rhys-Evans from our Employment team are joined by Thomas Kälin of MLL Legal to discuss key employment law considerations and important factors to keep in mind when employing staff in Switzerland.



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