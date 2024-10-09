UPCOMING WEBINAR: Setting Your IP Strategy Or 2025 - Strategic Patent And Tradesecret Development

Keltie’s team of IP attorneys are highly skilled, hugely experienced and above all, great people to work with. At Keltie we want to understand the essence of your invention, or help get to the core of your brand. We are commercial, driven and fundamentally passionate about what we do.

Date: 7 November 2024

Time: 1:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

This webinar will guide attendees through the process of how to identify, best protect and monetise their IP assets, particularly in the AI and computer space.

Topics that will be covered include:

- Identifying your Intellectual Property assets.

- Working out what to protect first and the best type of protection to use.

- Making your IP portfolio work for you via monetisation of patents, trade secrets and know-how.

- Increasing company valuation through strategic patent filings and trade secret management.

- Aligning your IP portfolio to your business strategy.