UPCOMING WEBINAR: Setting Your IP Strategy Or 2025 - Strategic Patent And Tradesecret Development

Date: 7 November 2024
Time: 1:00 PM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online
This webinar will guide attendees through the process of how to identify, best protect and monetise their IP assets, particularly in the AI and computer space.
Topics that will be covered include:
- Identifying your Intellectual Property assets.
- Working out what to protect first and the best type of protection to use.
- Making your IP portfolio work for you via monetisation of patents, trade secrets and know-how.
- Increasing company valuation through strategic patent filings and trade secret management.
- Aligning your IP portfolio to your business strategy.