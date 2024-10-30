ARTICLE
30 October 2024

From Manifesto To Budget: Inheritance Tax: What's Next? (Podcast)

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Senior Counsel Elissavet Grout, Joseph Sheldrick, and Associate Amy Broderick discuss current inheritance tax rules and anticipated changes expected in the upcoming Autumn Budget...
United Kingdom Tax
In the fifth episode of this series, Senior Counsel Elissavet Grout, Senior Counsel Joseph Sheldrick and Associate Amy Broderick from our Tax team discuss the current inheritance tax rules and the potential changes that are anticipated in the forthcoming Autumn Budget.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

