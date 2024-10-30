From Manifesto To Budget: Inheritance Tax: What's Next? (Podcast)

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
In the fifth episode of this series, Senior Counsel Elissavet Grout, Senior Counsel Joseph Sheldrick and Associate Amy Broderick from our Tax team discuss the
current inheritance tax rules and the potential changes that are
anticipated in the forthcoming Autumn Budget.
