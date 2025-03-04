Self-employment cannot be used as a tax smokescreen for contracted employees

A complex celebrity case arose recently in which the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) was asked to consider the application of the intermediaries' legislation (IR35), otherwise known as off-payroll working, to payments made by Manchester United Football Club (MUFC) to Bryan Robson Ltd.

This appeal was in relation to determinations of income tax made under Reg. 80 of the PAYE Regulations and s31 of the Taxes Management Act (TMA) 1970 for personal appearances provided to MUFC by Bryan Robson Ltd. as a 'global ambassador' from 2015/16 to 2020/21. Those agreements included a licence for MUFC to exploit Mr. Robson's "image rights" and required the former England star to make 35 personal appearances per year at MUFC's request for a fixed sum. Although the image rights were not subject to the IR35 legislation and were left to be decided separately, and the additional tax due under the IR35 rules is to be determined.

This technical tax case highlights the intricate factors that determine employment status under IR35 and anyone providing such personal services, including freelancers, content creators, and contractors, has to demonstrate a high level of autonomy to be considered truly self-employed and present watertight contracts to the HMRC.

