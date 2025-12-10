S6:E3 – The Fight For LGBTQ+ Rights In The UK Isn't Over: Peter Darrant (Video)

- within Law Department Performance, Intellectual Property and Environment topic(s)
Video summary
The fight for LGBTQ+ equality has come a long way – but the next chapter will demand more unity, visibility, and allyship than ever before. In this episode of Fear Less, Do More, Peter Darrant, long-time LGBTQ+ activist and broadcaster, reveals how the community's past battles – from Section 28 to modern media representation – are shaping the future of equality in the UK.
