Prior to last week's General Election, our founder Sir Geoffrey Bindman chatted to Catherine Baksi of The Times, telling her how he's proud to be a 'lefty' human rights lawyer.

In the article, Geoffrey chats about his upbringing and career, and how he counts Sir Kier Starmer as a friend, believing he will be a very good prime minister.

Having served as a Labour councillor in Camden in the early 1970s, Geoffrey helped launch a local community law centre.

'He has retained a commitment to legal aid work and helping those in need, rather than being on the "money-making side of the profession". He brands as "disgraceful" the widening gulf between the low salaries of legal aid lawyers and the hefty pay packets of their commercial colleagues... and advocates a levy on City law firms to help fund legal aid."

Geoffrey founded Bindman & Partners, now Bindmans, in 1974 and he is still a consultant at the firm. He was knighted in 2007 for services to human rights and appointed an honorary Queen's, now King's, Counsel in 2011.

For half a century our firm has been dedicated to making a difference, working at the forefront of the law and pushing the boundaries for our clients. As we celebrate our 50th year, we look forward to continuing to make a lasting impact.

Read the full article about Sir Geoffrey Bindman in The Times here.

