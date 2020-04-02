European Union:
Guidance From The EU EMA And UK MHRA On Clinical Trials During The COVID-19 Pandemic
02 April 2020
Arnold & Porter
The EMA and the competent authorities of the EU Member States
have issued guidance to manage the conduct of clinical trials and
the supply of medicinal products during the COVID-19 pandemic. This
Guidance is particularly important for all
sponsors conducting studies in the EU and for pharmaceutical
companies supplying medicines in the EU. We
discuss the key elements and practical implications for the
concerned pharmaceutical companies in our recent advisory.
