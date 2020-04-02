The EMA and the competent authorities of the EU Member States have issued guidance to manage the conduct of clinical trials and the supply of medicinal products during the COVID-19 pandemic. This Guidance is particularly important for all sponsors conducting studies in the EU and for pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines in the EU. We discuss the key elements and practical implications for the concerned pharmaceutical companies in our recent advisory.

