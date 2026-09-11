Press Round Up: Regulatory And Professional Discipline August 2026

The GMC’s CEO Charlie Massey gave a speech on 2 July 2026 at Pulse Live, Cardiff in which he addressed “some of the myths and realities” of the GMC’s fitness to practise processes...

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