19 January 2026

S6:E7 – Can Robots Really Help You Walk Again? Inside The Future Of Neurological Rehab | Sarah Daniel, MOTIONrehab (Video)

Square One

In this episode of Fear Less, Do More, host Gill Hunter speaks with Sarah Daniel, founder of MOTIONrehab, about pioneering neurological rehabilitation and how innovation is reshaping patient outcomes.
Gill Hunter
Video summary

In this episode of Fear Less, Do More, host Gill Hunter speaks with Sarah Daniel, founder of MOTIONrehab, about pioneering neurological rehabilitation and how innovation is reshaping patient outcomes. Sarah shares her journey from working in the NHS to building a sector-disrupting private rehabilitation service, driven by a deep commitment to patient-centred care.

Together, Gill and Sarah explore the science of neuroplasticity and why the brain adapts after injury through intensive, repetitive therapy rather than repair. They discuss the role of robotics and technology in neurological rehabilitation, highlighting how digital tools can enhance patient engagement while supporting — not replacing — skilled physiotherapy. This episode offers valuable insights into healthcare innovation, neurological recovery, and ethical leadership.

It is essential listening for healthcare professionals, leaders, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in neuroscience, rehabilitation, and building impact-driven organisations.

