11 September 2024

Changes To Death Certification System

Starting 9 September 2024, Chief Coroner Guidance No. 47 reforms the death certification system, clarifying the distinction between medical and judicial certifications. Annex 1 aids in navigating the updated process, including enhanced reporting on ethnicity and pregnancy status.
United Kingdom Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
From 9 September 2024 Chief Coroner Guidance No. 47 is implemented. This marks reform to the death certification system and provides clearer delineation between the medical and judicial certification of death.

Annex 1 provides a helpful table to help navigate through the system from today and includes enhanced statistical reporting in terms of ethnicity and pregnancy status of the deceased.

Please find the link to the Guidance and Annex 1 here.

