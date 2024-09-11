Changes To Death Certification System

Gatehouse Chambers (formerly Hardwicke) is a leading commercial chambers which specialises in arbitration and all forms of ADR, commercial dispute resolution, construction, insolvency, restructuring and company, insurance, professional liability and property disputes. It also has niche specialisms in clinical negligence and personal injury as well as private client work.
Starting 9 September 2024, Chief Coroner Guidance No. 47 reforms the death certification system, clarifying the distinction between medical and judicial certifications. Annex 1 aids in navigating the updated process, including enhanced reporting on ethnicity and pregnancy status.
