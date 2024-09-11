Changes To Death Certification System

From 9 September 2024 Chief Coroner Guidance No. 47 is implemented. This marks reform to the death certification system and provides clearer delineation between the medical and judicial certification of death.

Annex 1 provides a helpful table to help navigate through the system from today and includes enhanced statistical reporting in terms of ethnicity and pregnancy status of the deceased.

Please find the link to the Guidance and Annex 1 here.

